3 Potential Changes For Aaron Glenn's First Big Decision As Jets Head Coach
The New York Jets have their new head coach who hopefully will lead the team for years to come.
After cutting ties with Robert Saleh early in the 2024 season, the Jets have had a lot of question marks at head coach. New York turned to Jeff Ulbrich as the interim head coach and now he will be the Atlanta Falcons' defensive coordinator for the 2025 season.
Rumors swirled for weeks about who could be the Jets' next head coach and they got their guy. Former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator and Jets star cornerback Aaron Glenn was rumored to be the team's top choice and they got him. Glenn reportedly signed on to be the team's next head coach on Wednesday afternoon.
What will his first big decision as the Jets head coach be?
Here are three potential options:
Fill in the open coordinator roles
This seems like the most obvious and easy choice for Glenn to make. Now that he's the team's head coach, he has to build up his staff. FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz said that Glenn already is busy trying to assemble a staff and mentioned a few targets include Steve Wilks as the potential defensive coordinator, Mark Brunell to help in some capacity on offense, and former Kansas City Chiefs Todd Haley for a role. This is the most obvious decision.
Either commit to and move on from Aaron Rodgers/Davante Adams
This type of decision clearly will involve whoever will take on the general manager role as well. While this is the case, as Glenn negotiated with the Jets, the topic of Rodgers and Adams had to have come up. Glenn must have an opinion on their future with the team and maybe could make it known.
Clear house throughout the organization
Now that Glenn is in charge, could that lead to the team letting go with other members of the organization? The New England Patriots just hired Mike Vrabel and there seems to have been a small exodus since with a handful of people going in a different direction. Could the new Jets head coach let some people go beyond the coordinator roles to help build a new culture?
More NFL: Jets Reportedly Land New York Star As Head Coach In Home Run Signing