Can New York Jets Season Be Saved by Reunited Dynamic Offensive Duo?
The New York Jets are heading into their Week 9 game against the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football desperately needing a win.
Riding a five-game losing streak, things have quickly gotten out of hand for Gang Green. They have had some truly embarrassing performances over the last few weeks, which were equally as frustrating.
Against the Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots, they lost by three or fewer points. The Minnesota Vikings game in London was decided by only six as their late-game comeback was stopped by an Aaron Rodgers interception.
Had a few things gone their way, the Jets could easily have two or three more wins this season and their entire outlook would have changed. Instead, they are 2-6 and playing what amounts to a must-win game against the Texans.
The opportunity to get things back on track certainly exists. But, there are legitimate questions as to whether or not New York is capable of achieving that.
One of the things they will need is for Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams to rekindle the magic they had when they were teammates with the Green Bay Packers.
“Rodgers and Davante Adams have been reunited for two games, so you have to believe their chemistry will continue to trend toward what it once was in Green Bay. The remaining schedule is favorable (seven games against teams with .500 records or worse). Problem is, the hole probably is too deep to escape,” Rich Cimini of ESPN wrote in their midseason report.
Already in the basement of the AFC East, the Jets are closer to the No. 1 pick than they are the playoffs. Heading into action this week, they are 2.5 games behind the Los Angeles Chargers, who are holding down the final wild card spot in the AFC.
Making up ground will be difficult given how many tiebreaks they are now on the wrong side of. They are 1-2 in division and 2-4 in conference.
That is a lot of ground to make up, as the roster needs to find chemistry and cohesion under interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich right away to have any chance. The odds are certainly stacked against them, but this is a team with a lot of talent to work with.
All it takes is one victory to get them on the right track. If they can build a little positive momentum, anything can happen.
Alas, based on their recent performance, the odds of that happening seem slim.