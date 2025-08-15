5 Things We Have Learned So Far From Jets Training Camp
New York Jets fans finally have a small sample size of the Aaron Glenn era.
Training camp, the Jets’ preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers, and joint practices with the New York Giants have provide some insights into the team’s identity and trajectory.
With a new quarterback in Justin Fields, the Jets are desperate to end a 14-year postseason drought. So far, the 2025 iteration of Gang Green is showing both strengths and areas in need of refinement. Here are five takeaways.
1. Aaron Glenn isn’t messing around
Upon being hired, Glenn talked about instilling a hard-nosed, disciplined identity for the Jets, promising to emphasize physicality and fundamentals. Glenn hasn’t wasted any time diving into that mission, and he’s completey unafraid to lay into his players when they are not upholding his standard. It’s a development that has Jets fans delighted.
Glenn’s practices during camp have featured old-school, live tackling drills. Early receipts are splendid on that front. The Jets looked far more physically ready to compete than the Green Bay Packers during New York’s 30-10 victory in preseason Week 1 at Lambeau Field.
However, Glenn has also preached the importance of penalty-free football — will his Jets be able to harness their physicality without drawing flags? New York was called for 12 penalties against the Packers.
2. Justin Fields is a dual-threat beast (but is he an accurate enough passer?)
After dislocating his toe early in camp, Fields is fully back in the fray. The 26-year-old impressed out of the gate at Lambeau, leading a 10-play, 79-yard drive that ended in his own, 13-yard rushing touchdown.
In the August 12 scrimmage with the Giants, Fields started 5-for-5 with a touchdown to Jeremy Ruckert in the red zone, but he finished 7-for-12 with three sacks as the Giants’ defensive line applied pressure. In the second scrimmage the following day, the Giants’ pass rush kept piling on that pressure, forcing errant passes and multiple sacks.
Fields has elite athleticism and the ability to execute impressive throws (like a 30-yard completion to Arian Smith in scrimmage two), but he still isn't decisive enough in the pocket at times.
3. The Jets’ run game should shine
The Jets promise to have a potent run game, even if the O-line is on the young side. Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, and Isaiah Davis are a three-headed monster, and their combined talent may be able to provide a margin for error for the line.
Or ... maybe not. For what it’s worth, New York’s pass protection looked iffy against the Giants’ defensive front ... does this mean bad news for the run game, too? The line has looked better in team drills, and, on the whole, a run-heavy scheme under new coordinator Tanner Engstrand is expected to be a strength for the Jets (it has to be).
4. The Jets’ defense can be dominant (but can’t afford injuries)
The Jets’ defense has been a standout, as expected under Glenn. The revamped secondary around Sauce Gardner has been disruptive during camp, with Andre Cisco, Tony Adams, and Brandon Stephens all intercepting Fields on August 5.
Furthermore, New York’s pass rush has been fiesty. The Packers game saw four sacks and two takeaways, including a fumble recovery touchdown by Jay Tufele. In the August 12 joint practice, the Jets’ defense prevented first downs in move-the-ball periods against the Giants.
However, on August 13, without Gardner (calf soreness) and Jermaine Johnson (easing back from PUP), the defense allowed some big plays and three consecutive Giants touchdowns.
5. Speaking of injuries…
Certain rookies and depth players have impressed as they compete for roles, but injuries have held others back.
First-round pick Armand Membou has held his own in camp but faced a tough test from Giants edge rusher Brian Burns. Fourth-round pick Arian Smith has been somewhat of a revelation and might end up being New York’s WR2 (though it’s still too early to tell).
Rookie safety Malachi Moore is back from an oblique injury and has shown some versatility. However, injuries to Quinnen Williams (calf), Allen Lazard (shoulder), Isaiah Davis (ankle), and Gardner (calf) are concerns. Jermaine Johnson has been limited, but his return from PUP is encouraging.
New York’s upcoming preseason game against the Giants on August 16 at MetLife Stadium will be another test. If Glenn’s culture, the run game, and defensive playmakers continue to gel, and if Fields can refine his passing, the Jets could surprise a lot of people in 2025. Managing injuries and reducing penalties will be key.
