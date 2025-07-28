Jets' Aaron Glenn Reviews Justin Fields' Camp Performance
New York Jets fans received a promising Justin Fields update on Monday.
Fields is back playing 11-on-11. After dislocating his toe last week and missing portions of three practices, Fields returned to the training camp field on Monday as a full participant, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini.
“New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields is back from his toe injury,” Cimini wrote on Monday afternoon. “Well, not entirely. On Monday, Fields participated in team drills for the first time since dislocating a toe on his right foot last Thursday.”
Cimini also shared some quotes from Jets head coach Aaron Glenn about Fields’ performance on Monday, which reportedly didn’t feature any “dynamic scrambles,” in the words of Cimini.
"He made good throws out there," Glenn said, per Cimini. "When Justin gets on the field, we're going to let him be who he is. There are some things he did today that I was very pleased with, but there's also some things he's got to get better at, too. He knows that. Every day I just look forward to him maturing and getting better."
Per Cimini, Fields didn’t miss any reps with the starters during Monday’s practice — positive news for a Jets team relying on Fields to deliver consistent production in 2025. New York signed Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal in March. He was shortly thereafter given the QB1 label by Jets leadership.
Fields’ first test will come against his former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Week 1. Fields started the first six games for Pittsburgh last season before being benched in favor of Russell Wilson, a move by Mike Tomlin that invited controversy and may have contributed to Fields seeking a different situation this offseason.
More NFL: Justin Fields 'Had Some Issues' During Day One Of Jets Camp