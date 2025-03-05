Jets’ Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Eyeing 2 Teams Ahead Of Free Agency
The New York Jets will soon make move to get rid of Aaron Rodgers official.
New York announced the move but hasn’t officially released Rodgers at this time. That likely will come in the near future. Free agency will kick off across the National Football League and if Rodgers is going to continue his career, it probably won’t take long to land a role in the new league year.
Who could be the options for Rodgers? There’s been a lot of chatter recently and NBC Sports’ Matthew Berry shared the he heard the New York Giants are the most likely option for Rodgers followed by the Tennessee Titans.
"The plan, which has been reported elsewhere, was that Matthew Stafford (and Cooper Kupp?) were going to go to the New York Giants and then Aaron Rodgers would go to the (Los Angeles Rams)," Berry said. "Now that that is off the table, the game of musical chairs for QBs continues and no name is bigger than Aaron Rodgers. I’ve been told that Rodgers is now looking at three options, ranked here in order of likeliness as it was told to me: First, go to the New York Giants. Second, go to the Tennessee Titans. Third, stay in shape and wait for an injury/opening on a winning team with playoff chances...
"Well, it makes more sense when you start looking deeper. Rodgers wants to play this year, full stop. And, well, there are only so many available chairs, as it were. The Giants and Titans are two of them. (As are the Raiders but more on that in a bit). On the Giants side of things, GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are on the hot seat. They need to win now, and a veteran QB gives them the best chance to win this year."
Both have been linked to Rodgers already. Once the Giants missed on Matthew Stafford, it was reported that New York would consider Rodgers
The Titans currently have the No. 1 pick in the draft but there have been reports that they could move the pick. If so, could Rodgers be a short-term solution?
More NFL: Jets' Davante Adams Could Have Suitor In AFC East After Release