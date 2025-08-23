Aaron Glenn Gives Latest On Jets QB Tyrod Taylor
The New York Jets have an injury in the quarterback room right now.
Tyrod Taylor has dealt with a knee injury that required arthroscopic knee surgery earlier in camp. Jets fans don't have to be worried, though. Head coach Aaron Glenn made it clear that he is expecting Taylor to be ready to roll for Week 1.
"I can’t tell you that, but I’m confident he’ll be ready for Week 1,” Glenn said.
Taylor arguably is among the top overall backup quarterbacks in football. With Taylor, you know what you're getting. You get great leadership and a player who has proven he can get wins if under center. Taylor is a 14-year National Football League veteran, Super Bowl champion, and is entering his second season with the Jets.
When Taylor went down with his injury, unsurprisingly, there was chatter out there wondering if the Jets needed to go out and get another veteran to add into the mix. At this moment, another addition doesn't seem necessary thanks to Glenn's comments.
Justin Fields is entering the season as the Jets' bona fide starter and Taylor is a great player to have behind him to help lead teh 26-year-old in the right direction and also in the case of an injury.
Jets get the update they were looking for about QB Tyrod Taylor
Taylor didn't appear in any of the Jets' three preseason games, but he has played enough in his career to this point that it doesn't really matter, especially in the backup role. SNY shared a video of Taylor arriving at MetLife Stadium for the preseason finale and didn't appear to be walking with a limp or anything of that nature.
No need to worry, Jets fans. When New York opens the 2025 season on Sept. 7th against the Pittsburgh Steelers, expect both Fields and Taylor to be active and ready to roll. Injuries have played a big role in general throughout camp so far for the Jets, but things are trending in the right direction at the right time.
