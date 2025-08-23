Aaron Glenn Reacts To Unexpected Jets-Vikings Trade
The New York Jets had a need at defensive tackle and struck gold by landing a potential starter for a minimal cost.
New York sent two sixth-round picks to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for defensive tackle Harrison Phillips and a seventh-round pick, as officially shared by team reporter Eric Allen.
"The Jets continued to bolster their interior defensive line Thursday, acquiring DT Harrison Phillips from the Vikings," Allen said. "The team also acquired a 2027 seventh-round draft pick from the Vikings in exchange for sixth-round picks in 2026 and '27."
Now, Phillips is going to play a big role for New York right away. Head coach Aaron Glenn talked about Phillips on Friday and clearly sounds excited about the 29-year-old.
"First off, I'll say that he’s one of us — the mentality, the character, and I'm talking about on and off the field," Glenn said. "He’s a damn good run stopper. I remember going against him all of those years I was in Detroit. Actually, he was a free agent and was a guy we tried to target. Obviously, he ended up re-signing with Minnesota. Everything about him fits who we are, so I'm happy that we got him."
The Jets have a new expected starter in town
Beyond Quinnen Williams, the Jets have had questions at defensive tackle. This is a clear, and obvious upgrade for the team right at the buzzer.
New York played its final preseason game of the summer on Friday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. Now, all of the focus is on Week 1. The Jets will try to integrate Phillips into the mix ahead of the showdown and it's expected already that he will be a starter for the Jets in 2025.
All in all, the Phillips deal seems to be another win for the Jets on paper. He's a seven-year NFL veteran. His first four seasons came in the AFC East with the Buffalo Bills and the last three years with the Vikings. He hasn't missed a game since 2021. Over that stretch, he hasn't missed a start as well.
More NFL: Jets Update: New York Expected To Cut WR