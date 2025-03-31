Aaron Glenn Praises Jets' Key Acquisition: 'Hasn't Reached His Ceiling'
New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn spoke to reporters on Monday at the 2025 Annual League Meeting in Florida, and naturally, the first question Glenn was asked pertained to quarterback Justin Fields and what Glenn sees in Fields.
“Quiet confidence,” Glenn said of his QB1.
“If you go back and watch him at Ohio State … big arm … understands how to run an offense when given an opportunity. And just a really, really good person … really intelligent person that knows football.”
Glenn also touched on how the Jets plan to use Fields.
“Obviously, we want to utilize his legs … but we also want him to play quarterback. This offseason, we're gonna allow him doing OTAs to go out there and run the offense, and we're gonna make sure we surround him with the right type of people.”
“I think he's a dynamic player, and I think there is more that we can get out of that player, and I'm looking forward to that. … He hasn’t reached his ceiling.”
“He's tough. He understands the game, and I do think he brings a dimension to this game that a lot of people are trying to create around his league that we could take advantage of.”
One thing you have to love about Glenn is how he speaks with conviction about his players. With the way Glenn talks about Fields, you’d never think Fields has a career 14-30 record in the NFL.
The Jets are hoping Glenn will unlock something in Fields to make him a more effective QB than he’s been thus far in his career, and it sounds like Glenn has a foolproof plan in mind.
More NFL: Jets Might Draft Miami Pass Catcher Who Overcame Multiple Injuries