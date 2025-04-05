Jets Defensive Back Hilariously Trolls Shedeur Sanders' Pro Day Highlights
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is one of the most captivating NFL Draft prospects heading into the league this offseason. Sanders and his bigger than life personality have dominated the headlines over the last few weeks.
Some of the rumors connected to Sanders indicate that he would fall out of the top five picks, potentially landing with the New York Jets at pick No. 7. This idea has gained steam in the media after the New York Giants signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.
Sanders, if he falls to pick No. 7, could be the perfect pick for the Jets. This would allow the team to put Sanders up against newly signed Justin Fields in a quarterback battle. Whoever ends up being the better of the two would start while the team could either hold onto the other or trade them in a blockbuster deal.
On Friday, Sanders went through his pro day and reportedly looked very impressive. He completely nearly all of his passes and looked solid going through every drill.
But Jets defensive back Andre Cisco noticed something in Sanders' mechanics and took to Twitter/X to troll the Colorado quarterback.
Cisco's comments about Sanders patting the ball before making a throw could become even funnier if the Jets end up selecting the Colorado product at the draft.
Cisco has a point, too. Something like this could give the defensive back an extra split second to break on the ball unless Sanders corrects it or uses pump fakes frequently.
Either way, it's rather funny to see a Jets defensive back publicly making comments about Sanders when the team is potentially looking at drafting him this offseason.
More NFL: Jets Predicted To Draft Top Offensive Talent In First Round