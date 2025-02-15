Aaron Rodgers ‘Aggressively Urged’ Jets To Bring Him Back: Insider
The New York Jets have made it clear that they are making a change at quarterback.
It was reported that the Jets were making a change right before the Super Bowl and then the team made the move officially this week.
While this is the case, it sounds like Rodgers may not have agreed with the team’s decision. The New York Post’s x reported that the future Hall of Famer “aggressively urged” the team to bring him back for at least one more year, according to the New York Post's Steve Helling and Ryan Dunleavy.
"Concerned that his career could end with a whimper, Rodgers, 41, aggressively urged the Jets to stick with him for another season or two over the course of multiple conversations last week, a well-placed source told The Post," Helling and Dunleavy said. "When the Jets decided to move on anyway, Rodgers accepted his fate 'like a man going to the gallows,' the source said, and slipped into the darkness for a few days."
This isn’t too shocking. Things didn’t go as planned in 2024, but Rodgers looked more like himself down the stretch and finished the year with 28 touchdown passes. His entire stint in New York will be remembered for what could’ve been rather than what it turned out to be due to his initial Achilles injury.
It’s sad how things turned out but if he wants to continue his career, hopefully he will have the option to do so.
