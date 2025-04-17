Aaron Rodgers Breaks Silence After 'Strange' Jets Exit
The New York Jets made a big decision to move on from Aaron Rodgers this offseason and it's been a long few months since then.
Rodgers spoke publicly for the first time about the move on Thursday when he joined "The Pat McAfee Show." The future Hall of Famer discussed a wide range of topics, including his exit from the Jets. He opened up about the "strange" meeting.
"The was an interesting two years to say the least," Rodgers said. "I figured that when I flew across country on my own dime that there was going to be a conversation. The confusing thing to me and the strange thing was when I went out there, I meet with the coach and we start talking and he runs out of the room. I'm like 'that's kind of strange.' Then he comes back with the GM and I'm like, 'alright.' So we sit down in the office and I think we're going to have this long conversation, I've flown across the country and 20 seconds in he goes -- and I mean literally I'm talking about the GM about something and he leans to the edge of his seat and goes: 'So do you want to play football?'
"I was like, 'Yeah, I'm interested' and he said we're going in a different direction at quarterback. And I said -- and I was kind of shocked. Now, not shocked because I didn't think it was a possibility, they want to move on that's totally fine. But shocked because I just flew across the country and you could've told me this over the phone. If we're not even going to have a conversation -- and this is verbatim how it happened -- so I said 'huh?' and he goes 'we just want to know how you want it released, the messaging...' He said 'I don't want to be up in front of the room saying something and have guys looking back at you.'
You can see the entire clip of Rodgers' talking about the Jets exit right here, as shared on social media by "The Pat McAfee Show."
