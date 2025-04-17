Jets Linked To Draft-Day Trade After Latest Mystery
The New York Jets currently have the No. 7 pick in the upcoming National Football League Draft unless something changes.
The National Football League Draft is just one week away now and there surely will be a lot of chatter and maybe even some trades ahead of it. Will the Jets get involved? Maybe, there's really no way to know how Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey will handle their first draft with the team.
While this is the case, The Athletic's Jets insider Zack Rosenblatt took a look at potential trade partners and talked about the possibility of trading back with the now quarterback-less New Orleans Saints.
"As for the first part of that (desperation), the Saints might qualify in light of news that quarterback Derek Carr might miss the 2025 season with a shoulder injury, leaving New Orleans with Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener as their QB options at the moment," Rosenblatt said. "If Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders is there at No. 7 — which it seems like he will be as of now — could the Jets tempt New Orleans to move up to secure the consensus No. 2 quarterback in this class?
"The Jets got a fourth- and fifth-round pick out of the Vikings last year when Minnesota moved up one spot, from No. 11 to 10, in order to land quarterback J.J. McCarthy. According to the NFL draft pick value chart, a move up from 9 to 7 would be valued at a third-round pick."
This would be a pretty great move if the Jets could get something like this done. The Saints have the No. 9 pick so the Jets would still have a chance to get a high-end prospect and get draft capital as well. This isn't a move that's guaranteed or anthing, but it does have weight hearing anything from an insider like Rosenblatt.
New Orleans seemed set at quarterback with Derek Carr but the recent surprising news about his shoulder injury has shocking the NFL world. The news dropped last week but there still isn't much of an update on what the actual injury is or how long he could be out, although reports have surfaced that he could miss the whole season. We'll see what happens.
