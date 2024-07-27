Aaron Rodgers Compares Jets Second-Year Starter to Former All-Pro Teammate
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers sees the potential in second-year center Joe Tippmann.
"I want to empower Tippman [as a team leader]. I think Tip has a chance to take it over," said Rodgers after the team's first training camp practice of the summer.
Tippmann, the No. 43 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, took over the starting center position in Week 9 on the way to a PFWA All-Rookie Team selection.
The 40-year-old Rodgers drew a similarity between the Jets' second-year starter and veteran All-Pro Corey Linsley, who was the Green Bay Packers' starter for seven seasons.
"Corey Linsley was a center for us for a long time and, even in 2014, his rookie year, with a veteran line that was probably our best line over the years we had, he stepped in and got those guys going. They listened to him. I think Tip can do that, so we got to empower the leadership," said Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP.
Tippmann, who is one of only two returning starters from last year's front five, is seemingly relishing the chance to work with a future Hall-of-Fame field general.
"He's been in the NFL since I was five years old," said Tippmann on Thursday. "Just to even be out there playing with him, just him even making recommendations to my game, how I can be better, how I can be a better player. I take everything he says to heart and I know if I can incorporate that into my game, it's going to make me a better player."
Jets starting running back Breece Hall has already noticed growth from the team's young center.
"Just seeing Tips grow from last year and him start to build a relationship with Aaron," said Hall. "He's starting to make all the IDs for the run game, and Aaron's helping him a lot because it's going to get to a point where Tips is making all the calls."
Tippmann, who saw his first NFL game action at right guard last fall, understands the responsibilities of the center position, and the Wisconsin product is working to establish himself as an on-field offensive leader.
"I definitely want that role. I think that comes with just being a center. That's kind of the aspect of center that I've always loved," said Tippmann. "It's just having that extra stuff on your plate, getting back to the huddle, kind of confirming with everybody."