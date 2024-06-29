NFL Insider Gives Raving Review of New York Jets Draft Choice
While New York Jets' nation was buzzing over the trade for future Hall-of-Fame quarterback, general manager Joe Douglas quietly found a potential franchise building block at the 2023 NFL Draft.
With veteran center Connor McGovern on a one-year deal, and seemingly not in the organization's long-term plans, the Jets used the No. 43 overall selection on Wisconsin's Joe Tippmann.
The move paid dividends in Year 1. As a rookie, Tippmann took over the starting center job when McGovern was lost to a season-ending injury. He started four games at right guard before starting the season's final 10 games at center.
Apparently, NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks likes what he saw from the Jets' young lineman in 2023. Brooks, a former NFL defensive back, unveiled a 2024 All-Breakout Team and listed Tippmann on the 11-man offensive unit comprised strictly of players who "have yet to receive any All-Pro or Pro Bowl honors, but they could garner consideration with their play in the coming campaign."
Tippmann was one of four AFC East offensive players amongst the featured group. Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir and tight end Dalton Kincaid are projected to fulfill their potential as is Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane.
From 2024 NFL All-Breakout Team, Offense:
"Tippmann didn't make his first regular-season appearance until Week 3 last season, and he didn't move from right guard to center until Week 9, with the Aaron Rodgers-less Jets winning just three of Tippmann's 10 starts from that point forward. Rodgers' return from the Achilles injury that cost him all but four offensive snaps in 2023 should make life easier for Tippmann at the point of attack. The four-time MVP quarterback can alleviate some of the stress on Tippmann to make all the calls at the line while helping the young pivot master some of the nuances of playing the position. As a scrappy blocker with exceptional length and athleticism, the former second-rounder could settle into his role in Year 2 and show more dominance after flashing blue-chip potential."
Tippmann earned All-Rookie Team honors from the Pro Football Writers of America and graded out as the best rookie center according to Pro Football Focus.
"Obviously, he's got great versatility. He can play guard, center, but his strain, his grit, his want-to, his football IQ, his ability to get better every day the way he has," said Jets' head coach Robert Saleh last December. "I'm excited about his future. I've said it before, he's going to be a good one for a long time."
Brooks thinks so, too.