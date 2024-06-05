NFL Analyst Wowed by What He Saw from Rodgers, Wilson at New York Jets OTAs
It seemingly keeps getting better.
The New York Jets' QB1-to-WR1 connection already appears in full flight mode during OTAs Phase 3, according to multiple reports including one first-hand account from NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger.
Future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Garrett Wilson have reestablished the rapport they had last summer before Rodgers tore his Achilles.
"When Aaron Rodgers throws it to Garrett Wilson, the ball never hits the ground," said Baldinger, a former NFL offensive lineman, during his Tuesday evening appearance on "The Insiders."
Wilson, who Rodgers likened to All-Pro Davante Adams in his ability to get out of the break, proceeded to lead the team in receptions (95) and receiving yards (1,042) last year after the starting quarterback went down four plays into the season opener.
"You just see an elite receiver making one acrobatic catch after another," said Baldinger, who was on site in Florham Park for Tuesday's practice. "He stands out."
Wilson, who has been targeted 315 times, has two 1,000-yard receiving seasons to show for his first two years as a pro despite the Jets' instability at quarterback. With a four-time NFL MVP throwing the passes, it's reasonable to think Wilson can reach an elite WR1 production level in 2024.
As for Rodgers, who is operating with no limitations after battling back from the Achilles tear, the grizzled veteran appears healthy and ready. Last week, there was a viral video, which shows Rodgers limping slightly before getting treatment on his foot, circulating across social media, but it was nothing more than a harmless blister.
"He doesn't show up on my injury report, but I'm gonna assume it was a blister," said Saleh prior to Tuesday's OTAs Phase 3 practice. "I think he's fine."
After Saleh's comments, Rodgers went out and made plenty of plays noteworthy throws in a practice session that was open to invited media.
The Jets' social media team shared two video clips of Rodgers at work.
The 40-year-old field general hit tight end Jeremy Ruckert on a pretty no-look pass. Then, he connected with Wilson on a nicely executed crossing route.
"Aaron Rodgers did, in one drill, at the very end of practice, they had a minute to go to score and play action pass, rolled to his right, and just cut it loose. I don't know how far, 55 yards, to Xavier Gipson for a touchdown," said Baldinger. "It was pretty spectacular."