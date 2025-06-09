Jets Country

Aaron Rodgers 'Downgrade' Is Music To Jets Fans' Ears

The Jets made the right decision it seems...

Patrick McAvoy

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) may have played his last game for Gang Green, Sunday January 5, 2025, in East Rutherford.
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) may have played his last game for Gang Green, Sunday January 5, 2025, in East Rutherford.
The New York Jets made the tough decision to move on from future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers earlier in the offseason and he is now a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It was a long road for Rodgers to get there, but he finally made the move official this past weekend after months of rumors and noise.

Rodgers obviously didn't make the decision to leave New York. The Jets -- led by Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey -- opted to move on. He was available for a long time before actually agreeing to the deal with the Steelers.

The move has been talked about plenty and two-time Super Bowl champion and ESPN analyst Booger McFarland made it clear that he thinks Rodgers' move to Pittsburgh is a "downgrade" from the Jets.

"Jets to the Steelers from an offensive line standpoint, I'm going to say that's a downgrade," McFarland said. "When you look at the Jets, they have Olu Fashanu and they just drafted Armand Membou out of Missouri at right tackle. They've got Alijah Vera-Tucker inside. I love what that offensive line -- you can make an argument that the Jets have a top five offensive line in football, especially when they are healthy.

"I don't know if you can say the same in Pittsburgh. For a quarterback that’s 41 years old that’s going to a worse offensive line? I’ve got two words for Aaron Rodgers, good luck my friend."

