Aaron Rodgers Favored To Sign With Legendary Head Coach, Shocking AFC Powerhouse
The New York Jets have cut veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
As the Jets look to turn the page to a new era of football, it seemed quite clear for weeks that Rodgers would be cut. The team has moved on to a new general manager and head coach as well as almost a completely new coaching staff.
But now that Rodgers is a free agent, the big question is: where will he sign?
Daniel Arwas of Heavy.com recently favored Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers as the top landing spot for Rodgers this offseason.
"Although there is not the biggest difference in odds between the Packers legend going to Pittsburgh and Las Vegas, the Steelers feels like a far more intuitively natural fit," Arwas wrote. "A coach that has reputedly admired him for years; a defense that continuously hits the mark; and generally a team whose sole weakness – a poor receiving corps – is set to receive upgrading this offseason.
"At this point, however, the only thing that could hinder a move to the Steel City would be Pittsburgh’s desire to get off the temporary QB rollercoaster they’ve been riding since the departure of future Hall of Famer, Ben Roethlisberger – given the failure of ex first round pick, Kenny Pickett."
Given the historic winning ways of the Steelers, it would make quite a bit of sense for Rodgers to want to land there. But would it make sense for Pittsburgh?
The answer to that question is a complex maybe.
If Rodgers is willing to play for near the veteran minimum, a deal could make sense. This would allow the Steelers to save quite a bit of money at quarterback so they could go out and sign a few other stars to complete the roster.
If Rodgers isn't willing to play for a lowball contract, re-signing Justin Fields makes much more sense for Pittsburgh.
