Jets Predicted To Lose Free Agency Battle For $14 Million Star Playmaker
The New York Jets recently signed Justin Fields to be the team's new franchise quarterback in 2025. But Fields currently has quite the depleted wide receiver room after New York released Davante Adams.
The Jets have been connected to free agent wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who's currently recovering from a torn ACL suffered last season. Diggs would be a solid boost opposite of Garrett Wilson on the Jets' offense.
But Nick Brinkerhoff of USA Today recently predicted Diggs would sign his free agency contract with the Dallas Cowboys to team up with his brother, Trevon Diggs, and superstar wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
"It seemed like Diggs would return to Houston, but the Texans ended up having other ideas. Now, Diggs will almost certainly wear a new jersey next season, but the landing spots are starting to dry up," Brinkerhoff wrote. "The Cowboys make perfect sense from a location standpoint, making the trek from Houston to Dallas, in addition to being the team where his brother, Trevon Diggs, plays. Dallas can't go into the 2025 season without another receiving threat next to CeeDee Lamb."
Losing out on Diggs would be a crushing blow to New York. The Jets aren't expected to land free agent Cooper Kupp, either. If the team whiffs on all the talented free agent wide outs, they will need to secure one or two rookie wide receivers in the upcoming NFL Draft.
At pick No. 7 in the first round, the Jets could land Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. Either way, they can't go into the first year of the Fields era with a completely depleted wide receiver room.
