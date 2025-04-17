Aaron Rodgers Gets 1st Major Post-Jets Update In Weeks
The New York Jets look better and better each day for their big decision regarding Aaron Rodgers.
It couldn’t have been easy to come to a decision to move on from the future Hall of Famer, but Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey quickly came to their decision and have stood by it.
New York opted against keeping him and quickly turned its attention to Justin Fields when free agency opened up.
Rodgers is still available on the open market and obviously has been linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers. At this point you probably already know this. Throughout the offseason so far the teams that have been linked to him in some way are Pittsburgh, the New York Giants, the Minnesota Vikings, and the New Orleans Saints very loosely.
New York signed two quarterbacks, Minnesota is rolling with JJ McCarthy for now, and New Orleans is a mess,
Pittsburgh has seemed like the only option outside of retirement for weeks, but it seems like retirement may not be off the table, according to NFL on CBS' Aditi Kinkhabwala.
"Aaron Rodgers is 41 years old, has made nearly $400M and is intellectually stimulated by more than football, Kinkhabwala said. "From every convo I myself had with him about trying to mold/shape/push a Jets team NOT on the brink of a Super Bowl to every convo I’ve had with execs trying to woo him this offseason, it’s extremely clear Rodgers is not going to play just for the sake of playing."
This was in response to 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi sharing on social media that Kinkhabwala said on 93.7 The Fan that Rodgers is "Aaron Rodgers is more likely to retire than sign with a team that's not a Super Bowl contender."
It’s an odd situations to say the least. But, this is Rodgers we’re talking about, though. He’s unpredictable so anything still could happen.
