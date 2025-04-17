State Of Jets: Latest Update On New York Superstar
The New York Jets have a bright future.
New York had a tough 2024 season, but now it's Aaron Glenn's job to help turn the franchise around as the team's head coach. So far this offseason the team has gotten plenty of praise for the decisions they have already made.
The Jets have an exciting new quarterback in the room in Justin Fields and some really good pieces around him. Garrett Wilson is one of the best young receivers in the league and there are solid depth pieces around him like Allen Lazard, Josh Reynolds, Malachi Corley, and Tyler Johnson.
The running back room is really solid with Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, and Isaiah Davis. The tight end room is thin, but there are some options like Jeremy Ruckert and Stone Smartt.
New York's offensive line is trending in the right direction including guys like Olu Fashanu, Alijah Vera-Tucker, and John Simpson, The defense obviously is loaded with guys like Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams, Quincy Williams, and Jamien Sherwood among others.
There's reason to have hope that this young group could start to turn things around quickly and maybe as soon as 2025. Wilson and Gardner are clearly building blocks for the franchise and both are eligible for contract extensions. It's unclear if deals will happen, but the team has hinted that conversations will at least pick up after the NFL Draft.
So far both Wilson and Gardner have done their parts at least. They are uber-talented and players at their level tend to hold out in hopes of new deals. That's not the case with these guys, though. SNY's Connor Hughes shared that both were in attendance for offseason workouts on Wednesday.
"Also in attendance: WR Garrett Wilson," Hughes said. "He’s eligible for a contract, too. Few would fault either for skipping as they look for new deal. They’re both there. Think that says a lot. Again — build around guys like that."
He noted earlier in the day that Gardner was in attendance.
These are two guys worth building around for sure.
