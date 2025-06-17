Former Jets QB Takes Subtle Shot At New York
The New York Jets will see a former member of the franchise twice in 2025 on an opposing sideline.
Former Jets quarterback Zach Wilson spent the 2024 season with the Denver Broncos and joined the Miami Dolphins this offseason on a one-year, $6 million deal. He's expected to be Tua Tagovailoa's backup. The two AFC East rivals will face off for the first time in Miami on Sept. 29 and then again at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 7.
Unless there is some sort of injury to Tagovailoa, it would be surprising to see Wilson face off against his old team. Wilson opened up about the differences he's already seen between the Dolphins and Jets, as transcribed by Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith.
"That’s what I’ve tried to do since I went through the entire New York experience, is trying to be more myself and focus on more just enjoying the game, enjoying learning, enjoying the failures, the process, everything that comes with it, not getting too hard on yourself when you make a mistake, just trying to learn and do my best and get better," Wilson said. "And I think having that focus and that mindset is what’s going to get you to where you want to be, not dwelling over a mistake. Everyone’s just out here trying to help each other get better, especially the coaches. They’re trying to help me be the best player I can be."
It's unfortunate things didn't work out with Wilson in New York. He was selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The first three seasons of his career were spent in New York and it sounds like he has already seen something different after being in Miami for just a few months.