Aaron Rodgers Has Message For Jets-Steelers Showdown

The former New York Jets quarterback spoke out...

Aug 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks on from the sidelines against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The New York Jets are under two weeks away from facing off against a polarizing, old friend.

Aaron Rodgers was with the Jets over the last two seasons and brought a level of hope to the franchise that hadn't been there in a while. Things unfortuantely didn't work out the way anyone planned, though. His first season in New York ended after just a few plays due to an Achilles injury. Last year he played all 17 games, but there was some rust and New York finished with a 5-12 record.

Rodgers will return to MetLife Stadium on Sept. 7th, but as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The highly-touted Week 1 showdown is now under two weeks away. We are just 12 days away from the matchup as of writing.

Rodgers recently joined Adam Schein on Mad Dog Sports Radio for an interview and sent a message to Jets fans.

Aaron Rodgers spoke out about his time in New York

"I really embraced my time there and put as much as myself into it as I possible could," Rodgers said. "And I really wanted to win there, I really did. And I have a lot of appreciation for the special moments. There weren't a ton of them, but one of the coolest moments, unfortunately four plays later was all taken away, but running out on that field, it was a special night...I put a lot into it and I'm sorry it didn't work out, but I'm thankful for the special moments that were had."

Since Rodgers and the team went in different directions, the future Hall of Famer hasn't talked about the team too much. He did address his meeting with Aaron Glenn and being told he wasn't coming back on "The Pat McAfee Show" and didn't sound happy at the time. But, he has said nothing but positive things about the Jets fans and his teammates in general.

Unfortunately, things didn't work out. But, that's all in the past. It will be a fun matchup Week 1, but the main focus now is Justin Fields and how the offense responds. It's a new era in New York and this upcoming matchup seems like the perfect opportunity for closure and turning the page.

