Jets Release 2 Including Unexpected WR
The New York Jets are slowly, but surely making their way towards a finalized 53-man roster.
New York has to get the roster down to 53 players before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline and reports continue to trickle in about who has made the team -- and who is heading to the open market. On Tuesday morning, these reports started to pick up. For example, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reported that the Jets are moving on from wide receiver Brandon Smith and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Jets are cutting offensive tackle Carter Warren.
"Jets are cutting WR Brandon Smith, per source," Dunleavy said. "Admittedly, I’m surprised after his impressive training camp, considering their depth chart. Expectation is he will land on Jets practice squad if he passes through waivers."
"Jets are releasing OT Carter Warren," Schefter said.
ESPN's Rich Cimini confirmed the news about Smith being on the chopping block.
"Jets waived WR Brandon Smith, source confirms (as Ryan Dunleavy said). Played well enough to make the 53. Could return on the practice squad," Cimini said.
Jets continue to cut down roster with deadline looming
There still are a lot of cuts to go for the Jets as of writing, but the most interesting so far is Smith. In regards to the receiver room, Malachi Corley is the guy who has been talked about a lot so far. Smith seemingly played his way onto the roster with a strong summer, but that obviously isn't the case.
Warren isn't a shocking cut. It was shared by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler this past weekend that the Jets were potentially looking to trade him.
"The Jets have made three trades since Wednesday and might not be done," Fowler said. "They have quality offensive tackle depth that garners interest. One name to potentially watch is Carter Warren, a fourth-round pick from 2023 who has started six games."
Things move fast at this point in the year. Rosters are getting cut down left and right and these aren't the last two moves to be made by the Jets. Stay tuned.
