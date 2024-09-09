Aaron Rodgers Has Promising Words About New York Jets Offensive Line
The New York Jets season last year was as disappointing as it could've possibly been. However, with game day finally here, the Jets have an opportunity to flip the switch.
Changing the narrative around this organization is one of the biggest focuses for this team, and there's no better campaign than this one to do so. New York, on paper, is a Super Bowl contender.
They have a great opportunity to quiet some of the doubters.
While there were high expectations last season, there was plenty wrong with the roster. Aaron Rodgers getting injured didn't help anything, but the Jets' offensive line and wide receiver room weren't good enough.
Instead of the front office thinking that Rodgers would solve all of their problems, they went out and improved both units.
The offensive line, however, perhaps changed more than any team in the NFL.
New York added Tyron Smith, John Simpson, and Morgan Moses, three veterans who should be key pieces to the offense.
Rodgers is excited about the additions, too, having promising words about the unit.
"Really encouraged," Rodgers said, according to Eric Allen, the team's senior reporter. "I think the feel is different. That happens when you bring in a couple of older guys like we have, there's a stability mentally that I think comes with that. Those guys have played and played a lot of football and bring kind of an attitude to the room. The O-line needs to be the policemen of the football team but also needs to be the jokesters and keep things light. I think they do a good job with that."
Rodgers knows better than anyone that for a quarterback to play as well as they can, they need their offensive line to step up. While a quarterback like the all-time great would typically find success even if the unit is average, it makes his job much easier.
The Jets' contest on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers will be challenging due to their talent on both ends of the football. However, it's also a great test for the offensive line.
If they can protect Rodgers and open up the run game against the 49ers, that should be a positive sign for the rest of the year.
It's been a long time coming for New York, but the season is finally here. As long as they stay healthy, look for them to have an impressive showing throughout the campaign.