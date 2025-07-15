Jets-Steelers Proposal Unlikely Thanks To Garrett Wilson
The New York Jets made a big move on Monday and signed young receiver Garrett Wilson to a long-term contract extension.
It makes a lot of sense that the Jets went out and got a deal like this done. It's not everyday that a team lands a potential top 10 receiver in the NFL Draft and that's just what the Jets did. Wilson is a homegrown star and there is absolutely no reason to let him go.
There were rumors as the 2024 season came to an end that the playmaker could request a trade if Aaron Rodgers stuck around. He went in a different and is a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers now. The Jets still have Wilson and the drama has died down.
While this is the case, there still has been a lot of noise around the team lately. For example, fellow receiver Allen Lazard has been linked to Pittsburgh simply because of the fact that Rodgers is there.
Because of this, USA Today Sports' Cory Woodroof included the Jets and Steelers on their list of 10 "realistic" trade scenarios.
One that Woodroof mentioned was the possibility of a deal to send Lazard to Pittsburgh.
"WR Allen Lazard to the Steelers," Woodroof said. "Look, this is more of a "we're just ready to get this over with" type of thing. The Steelers need another wide receiver, and Lazard is one of Aaron Rodgers' guys. We expect Pittsburgh and the New York Jets will work something out before the season that sends Lazard to the Steel City. It just feels automatic at this point. Possible Trade: A 2026 fifth-round pick to New York for Lazard."
Lazard was brought to town because Rodgers was the quarterback. Although he was given permission to seek a trade, nothing came together. He's been a solid piece of the franchise and it would be surprising if he was moved now. The Jets clearly are going all in on the 2025 season, as shown through Wilson's mammoth deal. Why deal a piece that can help?
