Aaron Rodgers Is Still Impacting Jets Even After Leaving
The New York Jets may not have Aaron Rodgers under center for the 2025 season and beyond, but that doesn't mean that he won't impact the team.
He spent the last two years in New York. Obviously, the play on the field didn't go as planned. The Jets lost him in his first game with the team in 2023 and then New York won just five games in 2024. While this is the case, there has been a lot of praise for him since the team opted to move on from him.
Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood opened up about the loss of Rodgers and the impact that he had on the organization on Wednesday, as shared in a clip by SNY Jets.
"Aaron Rodgers was a great person," Sherwood said. "A great player, obviously. He taught everybody in this building a lot just in the two years he was here. He taught me a lot...I can say that he helped created a standard for myself and those other guys on offense. So he really, basically, like left a mark on all of us. He just taught us all so much in a short span of time that we can all carry with us for the left of our lives and football careers. So, he meant a lot to us, I'll say that."
Rodgers may not have had the success in New York that he wanted to, but he is still a future Hall of Famer and really had a big impact over the last two years.
