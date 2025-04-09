Jets' Aaron Glenn Reveals Biggest Priority For New York
The New York Jets brought Aaron Glenn to change things.
New York has made a lot of big and flashy moves over the last few years, but it hasn’t led to wins. Glenn is here now to take the existing foundation — like Sauce Gardner, Breece Hall, and Garrett Wilson — to the next level. That means additions — like Justin Fields. But, also just changing how the organization operates.
He recently revealed his first goal with the team involves the culture rather than wins and losses and the Super Bowl, as shared by the New York Post's Brain Costello.
"To me, it's a process, and I've talked to our staff about this," Glenn said. "I'm not here to talk about the playoffs. I'm not here to talk about the Super Bowl when the players first get in. To me, it's the process of actually making it that point. The two things I want to make sure we do first and foremost is establish the culture that we've been talking about and try to create a building environment...
"Understand what Phase One (of the offseason program) is really about. We're trying to get bigger, faster, stronger, more explosive. That's the only thing I want the players worrying about at that point. We have a lot of time for scheme. We have a lot of time to talk about Super Bowls and playoffs, but right now building a culture and building an environment in that building is the most important thing right now to me."
It’s early, but pretty much everything that has been said about Glenn so far has been positive. It has already felt like a different offseason with pretty much no leaks from the team. The franchise’s goal is clear but one change they’ve made is finding a way to “move in silence” as Glenn has alluded to this offseason.
It’s a new era and it’s certainly been a positive start. Will that lead to a better 2025 season than the 2024 campaign?
