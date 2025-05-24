Aaron Rodgers Isn’t Only Star QB On Steelers Radar
Former New York Jets quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, has been heavily tied to the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason.
While this is the case, he hasn’t signed a deal at this moment, and isn’t the only quarterback who has been linked to the franchise. It’s not too shocking. OTAs are in full swing across the league and therefore it’s not surprising that the Steelers are considering all options to get more clarity on arguably the most important position on the field.
Rodgers seems like the heavy favorite for Pittsburgh, and he even hinted at the possibility on Friday. But, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler also shared that four-time Pro Bowler Kirk Cousins is a backup option if Rodgers falls through.
"So Rodgers plan A, Kirk Cousins could be a viable plan B," Fowler said. "After making some calls today, I do believe he’s been on their radar. If something were to fall through with Rodgers, certainly they could reconvene, call Atlanta, see if they could shake something out. But right now, Rodgers is the guy."
Cousins would surely be a more expensive option at this point. Rodgers is a free agent and now is 41 years old so his price tag likely won't be too high. He said on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he was looking for $10 million.
Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million deal last year with the Atlanta Falcons. The Steelers would have to pay at least a big chunk of his contract plus other capital to get him.
