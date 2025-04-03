Aaron Rodgers Nearing Big-Time Decision After Jets Exit
After weeks of rumors and speculation it finally sounds like Aaron Rodgers could be nearing his final decision.
If you’ve followed the former New York Jets star’s sweepstakes you likely know that it’s pretty much down to either the Pittsburgh Steelers or retirement. Nothing has been officially announced, but FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz shared a post on Wednesday reporting that all signs continue to point to Rodgers joining the Steelers and now people around the league it is a matter of when and not if.
"As we've previously reported, all signs continue to point toward Aaron Rodgers joining the Steelers," Schultz said. "Owner Art Rooney and head coach Mike Tomlin made some rather telling comments in Palm Beach, adding to the speculation. Rodgers recently had a throwing session with DK Metcalf, and the feeling around the league has certainly shifted — now to a matter of when, not if, the four-time MVP will sign with Pittsburgh.
"That addition wouldn't preclude the Steelers from drafting a quarterback, however. While they likely wouldn't be in the market for a QB in the first round, they'll continue adding to a room that includes just Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson regardless of what Rodgers decides."
That’s perfectly understandable. He visited the Steelers, threw with DK Metcalf, and doesn’t have any other prospects aside from retirement. If he’s playing in 2025, it’s starting to look like a near-guarantee that it would be with the Steelers.
