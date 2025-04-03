Ex-Jets Star Projected To Land $7.4 Million Payday
The New York Jets clearly wanted to improve the offensive line last offseason and brought in eight-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith as a way to help.
Smith appeared in just 10 games with the Jets in 2024 and appeared in 95 percent of the offensive snaps when he was available. He's still a capable player at 34 years old and got a 73.7 grade from Pro Football Focus in 2024.
He's still available in free agency and should cash in at some point. Spotrac currently is projecting his market value to be just over $7.4 million across one season.
Smith surely is worth a deal of that nature -- whether back with the Jets or elsewhere in free agency. He's a talented guy and one of the most accomplished offensive linemen over the last 14 years. He spent the first 13 years of his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Jets last year.
New York still has some offensive line questions and it would make sense for the Jets to at least consider giving him a call and see if he would be interested in helping to protect Justin Fields for a year.
The NFL Draft is coming up and will begin on April 24th. It wouldn't be a shock by any means to see the Jets land at least one or two linemen to help bolster depth. If they can't get guys they want, maybe they should go after Smith.