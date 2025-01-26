Ex-Jets Pro Bowler Makes Bold Promise If New York Keeps Aaron Rodgers
The New York Jets already have made two massive decisions this offseason.
New York was looking to fill the open head coach and general manager positions and now has people for each role. Former Jets star Aaron Glenn recently was announced as the team’s next head coach. It was reported on Saturday that the Jets selected former Denver Broncos assistant general manager Darren Mougey to be the team’s general manager,
The Jets didn’t have any time to rest once the regular season ended and went right into their search to fill these two jobs. The work isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Now, Glenn and Mougey are going to have to take a hard look at the roster and decide who to bring back. The biggest dominos right now clearly are Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams.
Will the superstar duo return? It’s unclear at this point. It would be easier for the team to retain Rodgers than Adams. Rodgers is a polarizing figure and there already has been a lot of speculation about his future, although we really won’t know anything until the future Hall of Famer makes some sort of announcement himself.
While this is the case, clearly former Jets Pro Bowler and current analyst Keyshawn Johnson doesn’t think New York will bring Rodgers back. He even went as far as to say that he will walk to work in his underwear if New York keeps Rodgers.
“(Glenn) will not start off his career — now I said this first, nobody else is saying this — he will not start off his career with Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback in September,” Johnson said. “If he does, then I’m walking from Calabasas at 4 a.m. in the morning, to the studio, with nothing on but boxers. So I’m saying this with a lot of confidence…
“I’m just letting you know, he ain’t going to start his career with that mess. It’s not going to happen. He’s not going to allow somebody to tell him what he’s doing as a coach.”
At this point, we don’t know if Rodgers wants to continue his playing career. Nothing matters until we hear from him. He’s certainly going to be one of the most talked about players this offseason.
