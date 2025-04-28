Aaron Rodgers' Path To Super Bowl Is More Obvious Than Ever
The Aaron Rodgers free agency sweepstakes have dragged on for quite some time now and the Pittsburgh Steelers still remain the top team interested in the veteran quarterback.
During the NFL Draft, the Steelers had a few opportunities to draft Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, but passed on him in favor of players like Derrick Harmon and Kaleb Johnson. Pittsburgh ended up drafting quarterback Will Howard later in the draft, but the team has set the table for Rodgers to sign in Pittsburgh and take them to the next level.
Rodgers' path to another Super Bowl has never been more obvious. The Steelers have weapons for him to throw to including George Pickens and DK Metcalf. They've worked to build the offensive line over the last few years. Now, they've bolstered up the defense quite a bit while adding a star running back beside Jaylen Warren.
Adding Rodgers to this roster would place the Steelers among the better teams in the AFC depending on which version of Rodgers shows up during the season.
To make the situation better for the Steelers, having Rodgers mentor Howard would be a dream come true. While Howard has talent and ability right now, he would benefit quite a lot from sitting behind one of the best signal callers of all time for a year or two. At that point, the Steelers may be ready to turn the team over to Howard if he develops behind Rodgers well.
Either way, Rodgers' path to a Super Bowl runs through Pittsburgh.
