Aaron Rodgers Reveals Which Teams He Has Spoken To After Jets
Former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers opened up about the offseason and his exit from New York in a nearly hour-long interview on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday.
Over the course of the interview, he set the record straight on a lot of things. He didn't announce a decision for the 2025 season, but did note that both playing and retiring were on the table. The reason a decision hasn't been made is because he noted a handful of times that something is going on in his personal life that he has vocalized to teams that has taken his attention. Rodgers speficially noted throughout the interview that he isn't holding any teams "hostage" and if a team were to go in a different direction as he makes a decision, that is alright with him.
Rodgers was pretty open about his exit from the Jets and what the meeting with the organization was like from his perspective.
When talking about the possibility of playing, he shared that he has told teams that all he would be looking for is $10 million and hasn't asked for a multi-year deal or a massive payday as some have reported.
Over the course of the last few months, there has been speculation left and right about potential landing spots for him. He noted that he has spoken to teams and although he didn't give all of the details, he did acknowledge that he did speak to the New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, and obviously the Pittsburgh Steelers.
When it came to the Giants, he did say he had a "great conversation" with head coach Brian Daboll and said he has a "beautiful football mind."
He didn't go into great details about conversations with the Vikings, but did note that head coach Kevin O'Connell is a friend and that they at least somewhat spoke. He was asked a lot about his trip to Pittsburgh and he went into the most detail about that, but that's not shocking because he was asked the most questions about that one.
Recently there has been a lot of speculation about the New Orleans Saints as Derek Carr is injured, but he didn't mention them during the interview.
