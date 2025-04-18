Ex-Jets Star Aaron Rodgers Reveals Update About Steelers Pursuit
Over the last few weeks there's been a lot of noise when it has come to former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
It hasn't come from him as he didn't speak publicly until Thursday while joining "The Pat McAfee Show." There have been rumors and speculation building for weeks about the possibility of Rodgers signing with the Steelers and he addressed the rumors on Thursday.
Rodgers talked about his quiet trip to Pittsburgh, his meeting with head coach Mike Tomlin, and even how his throwing session with new Steelers receiver DK Metcalf went.
When it came to Tomlin, he had nothing but praise for the longtime Steelers head coach: “he’s more than I even thought from afar as far as the type of person that he is," Rodgers said. "I have a lot of respect for what he has accomplished in the league.”
When it came to the throwing with Metcalf, he also had nothing but good things to say: "I wanted to do my due diligence with this whole process," Rodgers said. "Part of it is talking to a guy like D.K. Let me just say this, what a great dude. What a great dude. He loves football. What a specimen this guy is...
"I've had a few conversations with D.K. and I just think he's a super guy. I wanted to see how it felt to throw with D.K., how the juices felt, and how the ball came out, just all those little things. And also just get to know D.K. Like I said, that's a really good human being. From the first conversation I had with thim, he was saying 'yes sir' and 'no sir.' Just cause I'm old? No, that's just how he talks. He's just a really respectful dude and an absolute specimen. He's accomplished a lot in the league, and I'm enjoyed getting to know him a little bit, enjoyed throwing to him. What a talented guy he is."
Rodgers did say he wants to keep lines open with the Steelers: "I don't think it was fair to the Steelers or anyone to make a decision while I'm dealing with a lot off the field," Rodgers said. "At the same time, I want to keep the lines of communication open. That's why I've talked to all the important people. The people that need to know know what's going on, and the people that don't make up shit about me."
We'll see what happens.