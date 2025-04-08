Aaron Rodgers Saga Gets Surprise Twist From Steelers After Jets Exit
What's going on with the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes?
It's been quiet for a few days, but it does seem like all of the signs are pointing toward Rodgers eventually joining the Pittsburgh Steelers. The New York Jets moved on from him and they likely don't particularly care what happens with the saga. If he lands with the Steelers, he will face off against New York next season, which would be pretty wild.
There hasn't been much chatter for the Steelers recently aside from Rodgers. While this is the case, FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported on Tuesday that Pittsburgh is scheduling a visit with Colorado phenom Shedeur Sanders but they are still interested in Rodgers.
"Sources: Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders is scheduled to visit the Steelers later this week," Schultz said. "Pittsburgh holds the No. 21 pick in the draft...The Steelers remain very interested in Aaron Rodgers, and the hope is an agreement eventually happens. But Pittsburgh has done extensive work on this year’s QB class — and Shedeur Sanders is now scheduled to be in the building on Thursday, per source."
Even if the Steelers are still "very interested" in Rodgers, this is still an interesting development. Sanders widely is considered to be the second expected quarterback who will come off the board. There's certainly a world in which the Steelers could bring Rodgers to town and also Sanders and pair them for a year or maybe two and then move on.
It's an interesting wrinkle at the very least.
