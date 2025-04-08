Ex-Jets Star's $44 Million Deal Receives High Marks
The New York Jets had one of the best wide receivers in football but opted to move this offseason.
New York paid a high price to acquire Davante Adams last season. The Jets pulled off a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders to reunite him with his pal Aaron Rodgers but the team missed the playoffs. New York won just five games despite the amount of effort the team put into building the roster with star power.
The Jets cut ties with Adams and he quickly found a new opportunity with the Los Angeles Rams. Adams signed a two-year, $44 million deal with the Rams and it unsurprisingly has gotten some high praise.
The 33rd Team's Marcus Mosher graded the biggest offseason moves and gave the Rams a "B+" for their deal with Adams.
"Grade: B+," Mosher said. "One of the biggest mistakes organizations make is being too emotionally invested in aging players. More often than not, teams would benefit from moving on from a player a year too early rather than a year too late. The Rams aren’t one of those teams. They released Cooper Kupp this offseason despite an incredible career and a Super Bowl win. He was their best player on offense during the 2021 season and caught the game-winning touchdown against the (Cincinnati Bengals).
"He was also one of Matthew Stafford’s best friends, but the Rams moved on because they thought he was a declining player who couldn’t stay on the field. Clearly, they had a plan to replace him by signing Davante Adams to a big deal this offseason to play alongside Puka Nacua. The good news for the Rams is that it’s only a two-year deal, and Adams can still play at a high level. He might not be a dominating No. 1 receiver at this stage of his career, but he is still one of the best route runners in the league and fits well into a Sean McVay offense that prioritizes the short to intermediate passing game."
