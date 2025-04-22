Jets Predicted To Make Surprising Quarterback Decision
The New York Jets have been a team that has been talked about a lot when it has come to the quarterback position this offseason.
Obviously, the first big chunk of chatter involved Aaron Rodgers. When the offseason began, it was up in the air whether or not he would be back. He certainly won't be.
Rumors swirled for weeks about who the Jets would add to replace him. They opted to sign Justin Fields in a move that has been praised across the National Football League ever since. New York now has a 26-year-old, dual-threat quarterback option under contract for two years with a clear connection to Garrett Wilson. Fields is an exciting player and if he can reach his potential in New York, maybe that two-year deal could end up leading to a longer partnership.
Despite the signing, the Jets have been linked to a handful of quarterback prospects head into the NFL Draft including Jaxson Dart and Kyle McCord among others. The Jets have Tyrod Taylor and Jordan Travis behind Fields, but could they add another young guy?
Travis is the wild card here as he was a great college player and is young, but had a pretty rough injury and there isn't a clear update about where he's at right now. That's part of the reason for the quarterback speculation when it comes to the Jets, but A To Z Sports' Mike Antoniou predicted that New York won't use a draft pick on a quarterback this year.
"The Jets will avoid the quarterback position in the 2025 NFL Draft," Antoniou said. "The New York Jets are not in the business of developing quarterbacks. I can’t remember the last time they drafted a quarterback whether it was in the first round or the fifth round and developed him into anything resembling a starter in the league.
"In a quarterback class that is generally judged as weak, drafting a project player should not be in the cards for them. The Jets have their starting quarterback on the roster for at least the next two seasons in Justin Fields and they have one of the best backups in the NFL in Tyrod Taylor sitting behind him."
That's a pretty fair prediction right there. The Jets have other holes to fill and quarterback certainly isn't front of mind any longer thanks to the signing of Fields.
