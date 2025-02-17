Aaron Rodgers Shockingly Linked To Struggling NFC Team To Replace Veteran QB
The New York Jets recently cut Aaron Rodgers, ending the legendary quarterback's short two-year tenure with the team. New York is likely to turn the page in favor of a much younger signal caller as we head into next season and it's hard to blame them for making that decision.
But where will Rodgers go if he continues to play in 2025?
Nick Igbokwe of Sportskeeda recently listed Rodgers as the top candidate for the New Orleans Saints if they look to move on from veteran quarterback Derek Carr.
"Aaron Rodgers is a four-time MVP and one of the most (if not the most) accurate QBs in the game's history," Igbokwe wrote. "Rodgers is fresh off two disappointing seasons with the New York Jets and he'll be a free agent ahead of the 2025 regular season.
"A change of scenery and coaching from a Super Bowl-winning offensive guru might be what Rodgers needs to get back to his best. His addition would be a marquee one for the Saints, even if he's at the tail end of his first-ballot Hall of Fame career."
This would be the best move for the Saints. They don't have a high enough pick to land either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders in the NFL Draft. Selecting any other prospect quarterback at pick No. 9 would be a massive reach.
Saving money while cutting or trading Carr and signing Rodgers would be a dream come true. The team would save money and upgrade at the most important position.
But there's almost no reason Rodgers would want to land in New Orleans unless it's his only choice. He's on the last leg of his career and it's unlikely he'll want to finish his legendary journey with a struggling Saints squad.
