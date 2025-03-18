Jets Playmaker Projected To Land $27 Million Deal
Are the New York Jets going to need to add a new tight end this offseason?
That certainly seems like a possibility right now.
Tyler Conklin has been the team's tight end for the last three years but he is available in free agency right now. He's one of the better options available right now which certainly could raise his price tag. It would be great to have him back in New York and there aren't many better options available right now, aside from possibly using the No. 7 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft on someone like Tyler Warren out of Penn State.
If the Jets want to retain Conklin, they're going to have to pay him well. Spotrac currently is projecting him to land a three-year deal worth just over $27 million. He had a three-year deal worth just over $20 million with the Jets so it seems like they would have to give him a healthy raise to keep him.
That's not shocking. Juwan Johnson was another tight end on the open market with very comparable stats to Conklin and he received a three-year deal just north of $30 million to return to the New Orleans Saints. Johnson is one year younger so that could lead to a slightly higher price than Conklin.
He was a key piece for the Jets' offense last year with 51 catches for 449 receiving yards. With all of the turnover with the team, it would be nice to keep a reliable pass-catcher like Conklin.
