Aaron Rodgers Sweepstakes Takes Massive Turn After Jets Exit
After weeks of speculation and rumors, there was a big update involving former New York Jets star Aaron Rodgers on Friday.
Rodgers has been linked to a handful of teams with the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants, and Minnesota Vikings being the most talked about fits. Minnesota recently reportedly opted to roll with JJ McCarthy rather than bringing in the future Hall of Fame.
Many have wondered what Rodgers will do, and he reportedly took a step toward a decision on Friday as he reportedly visited the Steelers, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac.
"Breaking: Aaron Rodgers is at the Steelers facility today, an indication a deal with the team could be forthcoming, per sources," Dulac said. "Sources have cautioned a commitment from Rodgers may not come today, if at all, and he is just visiting with coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan."
As Dulac noted, there is no guarantee that a deal will be signed on Friday, but this obviously is a sign that the Rodgers sweepstakes is heating up. If the Vikings are out, then it seems like the Steelers and Giants are his two options if he doesn't retire. Pittsburgh obviously is in a better position than the Giants right now.
It's not shocking of the two, he did a visit with the Steelers, He's an intriguing guy and there's really no way to predict what he will do, but this does seem to be at least a sign that the Steelers could end up getting him.
