Aaron Rodgers To NFC? Dream Isn't Completely Dead For Ex-Jets QB
Aaron Rodgers is still available in free agency right now to the surprise of many.
Rodgers was released by the New York Jets and by now you've probably heard that the Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers, and the New York Giants are the three teams that have been tied to him the most since hitting free agency.
It recently was reported that the Vikings are going to roll with JJ McCarthy in 2025 which seemingly closed the door on Rodgers. Both the Steelers and Giants are in need of a quarterback right now so they have seemed more likely over the last few days although you really can never know when it comes to Rodgers.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler joined the "Rich Eisen Show" and didn't fully close the door on Minnesota, although he acknowledged that it is very unlikely right now.
"From what I understand, the Vikings essentially shelved the matter," Fowler said. "They thought about it extensively, that would've been a priority for (Aaron Rodgers) is my understanding. He was kind of waiting them out. They discussed it internally and decided let's go with McCarthy as the QB No. 1 for this spring. Make sure he's all good for offseason workouts. Maybe if Rodgers is available later in the spring or summer we can revisit. But that seems unlikely at this point."
Minnesota surely would give the former Jets quarterback his best chance at contention in 2025. The sweepstakes has shown no signs of slowing down.
