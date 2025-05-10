Jets Share First Glimpses Of Armand Membou, Mason Taylor
The New York Jets had a very solid first draft class under Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey starting with Armand Membou and Mason Taylor.
New York took Membou with the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and Taylor with the No. 42 pick. Membou inked a four-year, $31.9 million deal. Taylor hasn't officially signed a deal as of writing, as shared on Thursday by ESPN's Rich Cimini.
"Fifth-round DE Tyler Baron has signed his rookie contract with the Jets," Cimini said. "Only two to go — TE Mason Taylor and WR Arian Smith."
While this is the case, rookie minicamp is in full swing and fans were able to get their first look at Membou and Taylor donning Jets gear.
You can check out the highlights from minicamp for Membou right here, provided by the team. You can check out Taylor's highlights from the day right here.
These two are going to have a big impact on the 2025 season. Membou is going to walk right into a starting job on the offensive line and will have the tall task of protecting Justin Fields and the helping to improve the running game. Taylor also is expected to step into a starting role. There's already been buzz that he could quickly become the No. 2 pass-catching option on the roster behind Garrett Wilson.
This is just the beginning and it's going to be a long few months waiting for real action to begin.