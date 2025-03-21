Jets Draft Profile: Fast-Rising Prospect Is Perfect For Justin Fields
What is Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey's strategy going to be in the upcoming National Football League Draft?
New York has been aggressive in free agency, but also subdued. Justin Fields was the team's biggest splash to this point and aside from him, the Jets have opted to add a handful of cost-effective pieces. New York has improved depth throughout the organization with guys like Derrick Nnadi, Tyler Johnson, and Stone Smartt to name a few.
The NFL Draft will be the Jets' biggest opportunity to add talent as they have the No. 7 pick, but who could they select? A flashy playmaker like Tetairoa McMillan out of Arizona or Tyler Warren out of Penn State would be great and get plenty of headlines. But, the Jets need reinforcements on the offensive line still to protect and Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou recently has gotten some buzz.
Why Armand Membou Makes Sense At No. 7
In 2024, the Jets were 23rd in the league in pass block win rate and 29th in the league in running block win rate. New York had plenty of talent on offense with guys like Garrett Wilson, Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Tyler Conklin, and Breece Hall, but it was tough to get the ball out.
Membou currently is ranked as the eighth-overall prospect in this class by ESPN and the top at his position. He's got good size at 6'4'' and got a 90.6 overall grade by Pro Football Focus. In comparison, Jordan Mailata was tops in the NFL last year at 95.1 at tackle followed by Rashawn Slater at 90.9 and Penei Sewell at 89.6.
There are still receivers and tight ends available who can help the offense at a not-so-high cost. The only way you could get a guy like Membou on the open market is if you are willing to pay a massive amount. Investing in him at No. 7 would give Fields another dependable piece on the offensive line and then New York can look to free agency to fill other holes.
