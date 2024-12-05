Aaron Rodgers Opens Up About His Uncertain New York Jets Future
As the New York Jets near the end of another disastrous season, they face an incredibly uncertain future.
Not only do they have an interim head coach, an interim general manager and a dysfunctional roster, but they also have a struggling 41-year-old quarterback who may not be back next year.
Aaron Rodgers still has one year and $23.5 million left on his three-year deal, but the Jets are under heavy pressure to move on from Rodgers this offseason. New York is 3-9, his play has deteriorated, and he's not getting any younger.
If Rodgers doesn't retire this offseason, the Jets may cut him and either draft or sign a new, younger quarterback.
During his press conference on Wednesday, the former Super Bowl champ also expressed uncertainty about his future, which is very much up in the air after 20 NFL seasons.
"I just redid my house here in Jersey," Rodgers told reporters, laughing. "My goal was to play a few more years here, but we'll see. I'd like to be healthy, I'd like to land on my feet, and then I'd like to play well and feel like I'm wanted back. If not, I will not be offended, I won't be upset, I'll be so thankful either way, whatever happens here."
While Rodgers voiced a clear desire to stay with New York, he's also being realistic about the situation and understands that the two sides may need to part ways this offseason.
The four-time MVP also admitted that he'll need some time to decide whether he wants to play next year or call it a career.
"There's gotta be interest on both sides, and if that's not the case, then I'll look at other options," Rodgers said. "But first I'll think about whether I actually want to play or not. It usually takes a good month to get away from it, which I'll do the first month and then see what happens."
Given how poorly this season has gone, it's hard to envision the Jets committing to another year with Rodgers. He hasn't been an elite quarterback since 2021 and is just 12-18 as a starter over the last three seasons.
Both sides have big decisions to make this offseason. Rodgers may not want to end his Hall of Fame career on a down note, but New York needs to turn the page and start searching for its next franchise quarterback.