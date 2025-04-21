Adam Schefter Links Jets To Elite Defensive Prospect As NFL Draft Nears
Most Jets fans probably want New York to use the seventh-overall pick on a quarterback, receiver or tight end. But what if the Jets go defense with their first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?
That scenario feels even more plausible in the wake of an intel-loaded piece published Monday by ESPN's Adam Schefter. In the story, Schefter reported the Jets could target Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron with the No. 7 pick in the draft.
"A pair of Texas players -- offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. and cornerback Jahdae Barron -- have generated less talk than some of the other prospects at their positions," Schefter wrote. "But both are in position to go higher than some people realize, with Banks being in play for Miami at No. 13 and Barron being linked to the Jets at No. 7."
Barron is viewed as one of the top cornerbacks in this year's draft class, if not the best. He's also coming off a fantastic senior campaign that saw him post 67 tackles, 11 pass breakups and five interceptions.
Sure, the Jets have Sauce Gardner locked in as their top cornerback, but they still have a hole in their secondary following the departure of D.J. Reed. So, drafting Barron would make sense.
Thankfully, the speculation will end when the draft starts on Thursday night.
