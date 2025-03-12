Adam Schefter Shares His 'Leader' In Jets' Aaron Rodgers Sweepstakes
Aaron Rodgers still hasn't made a decision on his future as of writing.
Rodgers obviously spent the last two seasons with the New York Jets and is going to be somewhere else in 2025. That could be the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants, some have speculated the Minnesota Vikings, or maybe even retirement. He hasn't really said anything publicly so retirement can't be ruled out.
None of the chatter is going to matter too much until we hear directly from Rodgers himself. Rumors are running wild and ESPN's Adam Schefter weighed in on the topic. He joined ESPN Milwaukee and shared that his guess is that the Pittsburgh Steelers are the "leader" for Rodgers.
"My guess is that he wants to play and my guess is that the Pittsburgh Steelers are the leader," Schefter said. "I don't know what Aaron is thinking right now. He's a tough guy to predict."
Schefter argubaly is the most plugged-in insider in the National Football League. The fact that he doesn't have a clear view on what Rodgers is going to do is a prety big sign that a decision hasn't been made yet, or at least leaked anywhere.
While this is the case, when Schefter talks, it's worth listening. If he thinks that the Steelers are the "leader" for Rodgers, then there is merit to that. It doesn't guarantee that he's going to sign with Pittsburgh and doesn't even guarantee that he's going to play in 2025.
We should find out more in the near future but as Schefter noted, it's hard to predict what Rodgers is going to do.