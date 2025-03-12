Former Lions Playmaker Reportedly On Jets Radar
The New York Jets have made a few reported moves in free agency so far but there's a lot more work to do.
New York is set with its No. 1 receiver in Garrett Wilson. He's one of the top receivers in football and he reportedly will be reuniting with his college quarterback in Justin Fields in 2025. The Jets had Davante Adams but let him go. Now, Adams will be playing for the Los Angeles Rams in 2025.
Who could play opposite of Wilson in 2025? SNY's Connor Hughes shared that Detroit Lions playmaker Tim Patrick is someone to "keep an eye on."
"They still have some holes that they really need to fill," Hughes said. "Receiver opposite Garrett Wilson, that doesn't look too good. I would keep an eye on Tim Patrick there."
Patrick and Aaron Glenn were both a part of the Lions organization in 2024. Patrick appeared in 16 games with Detroit and was a solid piece of the offense. He had 33 receptions, 394 receiving yards, and three touchdowns. He missed the 2022 and 2023 campaigns but had back-to-back seasons with over 700 receiving yards in 2020 and 2021.
He would be a sneaky good option for the Jets' offense. He may not cost much after under 400 receiving yards, but now another year removed from injury it wouldn't be shocking to see him get back to the level he was at in 2021. This is a pretty solid idea but more work would need to be done.
More NFL: NFL Legend Picks 1 Destination For Jets' Aaron Rodgers