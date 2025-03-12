Jets Country

Former Lions Playmaker Reportedly On Jets Radar

Will the Jets add the former Lions playmaker?

Patrick McAvoy

Jan 14, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Footballs and a Detroit Lions helmet before a 2024 NFC wild card game between the Lions and Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Jan 14, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Footballs and a Detroit Lions helmet before a 2024 NFC wild card game between the Lions and Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets have made a few reported moves in free agency so far but there's a lot more work to do.

New York is set with its No. 1 receiver in Garrett Wilson. He's one of the top receivers in football and he reportedly will be reuniting with his college quarterback in Justin Fields in 2025. The Jets had Davante Adams but let him go. Now, Adams will be playing for the Los Angeles Rams in 2025.

Who could play opposite of Wilson in 2025? SNY's Connor Hughes shared that Detroit Lions playmaker Tim Patrick is someone to "keep an eye on."

"They still have some holes that they really need to fill," Hughes said. "Receiver opposite Garrett Wilson, that doesn't look too good. I would keep an eye on Tim Patrick there."

Patrick and Aaron Glenn were both a part of the Lions organization in 2024. Patrick appeared in 16 games with Detroit and was a solid piece of the offense. He had 33 receptions, 394 receiving yards, and three touchdowns. He missed the 2022 and 2023 campaigns but had back-to-back seasons with over 700 receiving yards in 2020 and 2021.

He would be a sneaky good option for the Jets' offense. He may not cost much after under 400 receiving yards, but now another year removed from injury it wouldn't be shocking to see him get back to the level he was at in 2021. This is a pretty solid idea but more work would need to be done.

More NFL: NFL Legend Picks 1 Destination For Jets' Aaron Rodgers

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News