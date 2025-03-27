Jets Country

Adam Schefter Shares Surprising Wrinkle In Aaron Rodgers Saga

Adam Schefter has a bit of an update to the Aaron Rodgers saga.

Zach Pressnell

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) may have played his last game for Gang Green, Sunday January 5, 2025, in East Rutherford.
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) may have played his last game for Gang Green, Sunday January 5, 2025, in East Rutherford. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The current state of the NFL offseason seems to be defined by the ongoing Aaron Rodgers free agency saga. Rodgers is one of the most captivating personalities in the league for a multitude of reasons.

Now that the 41-year-old is a free agent, the entire league is watching as his personality is on full display.

In free agency, there were only really ever three potential suitors for Rodgers. The Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers, and New York Giants all showed interest in the veteran, but the sweepstakes is likely just the Steelers at this point.

The Vikings reportedly made the decision to roll with J.J. McCarthy at quarterback instead of opting to sign Rodgers. The Giants signed Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson to fill out their quarterback room.

That means Rodgers is headed to the Steelers, right? Well, there's still another catch that's becoming a real possibility. Rodgers could retire.

NFL insider Adam Schefter recently reported that he's hearing that Rodgers "might not want to play" anymore.

While there's always been a chance that Rodgers could retire, it hasn't seemed like a real possibility to this point. He's known what his options were for quite some time now. If he was going to retire, there was no reason to drag his free agency out other than to keep the spotlight on himself.

Still, Rodgers to the Steelers seems to make the most sense. Pittsburgh seems to be banking on him signing with the team. This saga could come to an end in the near future with Rodgers left to choose between the Steelers and retirement.

