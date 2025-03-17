All Eyes On Sauce Gardner After Derek Stingley Jr.'s Massive Texans Extension
First Jaycee Horn, then Derek Stingley Jr. Next up: Sauce Gardner?
On Monday, Stingley reportedly landed a three-year, $90 million extension from the Houston Texans, making him the NFL's highest-paid cornerback with an average annual salary of $30 million. The deal arrived a week after the Carolina Panthers gave cornerback Jaycee Horn a four-year, $100 million extension.
The Texans selected Stingley third overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. And Gardner, who was drafted one spot later, also is eligible for an extension as he prepares for his fourth season.
"Today’s three-year extension for Derek Stingley Jr. will be of interest to the other CB from his draft class, Sauce Gardner and the New York Jets," ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote shortly after reporting news of Stingleys' deal.
Don't be surprised if Gardner's deal surpasses Stingley's. However, the Jets might have a harder time agreeing to terms with receiver Garrett Wilson, who also is eligible for an extension for the first time.
"At the time, dating back to the NFL combine a couple weeks ago, nothing was imminent," SNY-TV's Connor Hughes said last week. "And what I mean by that is this isn't like the Jets don't want to pay these guys. Aaron Glenn (and) Darren Mougey, they were just worried about the free agency, they were worried about getting things in line for the NFL draft -- trades, things like that. Once they got through that, they were gonna get to the negotiating table and figure out what they wanted to do with Sauce, what they wanted to do with Garrett.
"I think that the Sauce Gardner contract negotiation is the easier of the two because this is a two-time First-Team All-Pro. Those accolades aren't handed out to just anyone. Sauce Gardner will be the highest-paid NFL cornerback once the Jets extend him. Garrett Wilson -- a little bit more challenging. Because he's not Justin Jefferson; he's not (Ja'Marr) Chase. Where do you plug him in in the hierarchy of the best receivers in the NFL, and then where do you pay him as such? You know Garrett Wilson's going to have an opinion of what he's worth, which might be a little bit different than what the Jets have an opinion of what he's worth. So, I could see that one potentially getting a little more complicated."
It'll be interesting to see whether Gardner lands a deal before Kansas City Chiefs corner Trent McDuffie, who also was selected in the first round of the 2022 draft. There also are some in the NFL who believe Gardner is among the more "overrated" players in football, so it's fair to wonder whether the Jets will be eager to give him a record-setting deal.
Nevertheless, this situation will be worth monitoring in the coming days and weeks.
