Analyst Drops One-Word Take On Jets Offseason
It has been an offseason of transition for the New York Jets.
New York hired Aaron Glenn as the team's head coach and Darren Mougey as the team's new general manager to kick off the offseason. The Jets moved on from significant pieces including Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, and CJ Mosley. New York has been active in free agency and has made a specific effort to get younger, including the addition of quarterback Justin Fields.
All in all, it has been an offseason of change. After the last few years, clearly, something was needed. Glenn is now leading the charge and things do seem to be in a completely different place than they were last year. There was a time with Rodgers returning that some speculated that the Jets would be Super Bowl contenders. But, New York's roster was full of aging stars and plenty of drama. Now, the Jets seem to have gotten rid of all of the drama with the franchise and the vibes are high.
FOX Sports NFL reporter Ben Arthur had one word to describe the offseason to this point: "Restart."
"New York Jets: Restart," Arthur said. "New coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey head the post-Aaron Rodgers Jets, looking to set the tone for a new culture. Former first-round pick Justin Fields is looking to prove that he can be a long-term starting quarterback after stints with the (Chicago Bears) and (Pittsburgh Steelers)."
This young roster is built to surprise people.
More NFL: Jets Proposal Involving Ex-Steelers, Packers EDGE